As Vijay's Electoral Debut Reshapes Contest, DMK Rolls Out Manifesto Drive

The DMK has set the stage for its 2026 Assembly election campaign by constituting a manifesto drafting committee that will tour all districts of Tamil Nadu to gather inputs from the public, organisations and trade bodies. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi has been appointed to head the committee, marking her second consecutive stint leading the party's key election exercise.

The 12-member panel includes senior DMK leader and spokesperson TKS Elangovan, along with ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Finance), TRB Rajaa (Industries) and Govi Chezhian (Higher Education). Former bureaucrat G Santhanam and tech entrepreneur Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow and coordinator of the "Dream Tamil Nadu" initiative, are also part of the team.

According to party sources, the committee will travel extensively across the State, meeting people from all walks of life to ensure that the manifesto reflects grassroots concerns.

Kanimozhi had led a similar exercise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after which the DMK-led alliance registered a clean sweep, winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Party leaders believe that the structured, consultative approach played a key role in shaping a manifesto that resonated with voters.

In addition to physical consultations, the DMK has launched an AI-driven website to widen public participation. The platform allows citizens, organisations and trade bodies to submit their demands and suggestions, including through audio notes. Suresh Sambandam told NDTV that technology would make the process more inclusive. "Tech helps everyone to be part of this exercise. The AI curates all inputs and develops them into manifesto points," he said.

The manifesto exercise comes at a time when the ruling party is highlighting its record on implementing poll promises. The DMK claims to have fulfilled over 80 per cent of the assurances made in its 2021 manifesto - 404 out of 505 promises - including flagship schemes such as Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to over 1.3 crore women heads of households, free bus travel for women, and financial aid of Rs 1,000 per month for college students from government schools. For promises yet to be implemented, the party has blamed delays in funds due from the Centre.

Earlier, Kanimozhi had told NDTV, "DMK will only promise what it can do and will do what it promised."

Despite a strong alliance that has won three consecutive elections since 2019, the DMK is leaving nothing to chance. The electoral debut of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay has added a new variable to the political landscape, even as the opposition continues to attack the government on issues such as law and order and women's safety.