Tamil Nadu Police Sniffer Dog Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Last rites of sniffer dog Rajarajan were conducted with full state honours, police said.

Tamil Nadu's Tanjore police on Tuesday conducted with full police honours including a 21 Gun Salute, the last rites of detective sniffer dog Rajarajan, who died a day after putting in a decade of service.

Rajarajan, a Doberman who had helped to cracked many crimes had fallen sick on June 8 and passed away on Monday night.

"Rajarajan sniffer dog has done a great job in clearing up various cases including murder and robbery in the Tanjore district. The body of the Rajarajan was placed in the office premises of the Detective Branch and led by Subhash Chandra Bose (Deputy Superintendent of Police) the police paid their last respects with 21 bullets fire," said an official statement.

