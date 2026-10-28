Tamil Nadu Revises Auto Fares After 13 Years, Minimum Fare Doubled To Rs 50

The Tamil Nadu government has revised autorickshaw fares across the state after 13 years, with the revised rates notified in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by the Home Department (Transport-I) under Government Order Manuscript series (G.O. Ms.) No. 366 dated October 27, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 kilometres, while an additional Rs 25 will be charged for every kilometre thereafter.

The notification was issued under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The government fixed the Ghat fare at 1.2 times the minimum fare, with a base fare of Rs 60, and also fixed the additional Ghat fare at Rs 30 per kilometre.

Under the revised rates, night-time fares between 10 pm and 5 am will be 1.5 times the regular fare. A waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute has also been prescribed.

The notification supersedes the Home Department notifications dated August 25, 2013, and October 16, 2014, and directs the State Transport Authority and the concerned Regional Transport Authorities in Tamil Nadu to implement the revised fare structure for contract carriage autorickshaws operating in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and other regions of the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government increased autorickshaw fares as rates had remained unchanged for 13 years (since 25 August 2013), while drivers faced sharp increases in operating costs.

"The Government has decided to revise the rates of fare for contract carriage autorickshaws plying in Chennai Metropolitan area, keeping in view the above representations and accordingly, the Government directs the State Transport Authority to fix the rates of fare for contract carriage autorickshaws plying in Chennai Metropolitan area as Rs.12/- per Km, the minimum fare as Rs.25/- for the first 1.8 Kilometers, the waiting charges as Rs.3.50 for every 5 minutes and the night charges from 11.00 pm to 5.00 am as 50% etc. of the total fare calculated at the above rate," said the government of Tamil Nadu in the G.O.Ms.No.611 dated August 25 2013.

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