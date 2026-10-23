College Student Accuses TVK Worker Of Sexual Assault, Then A U-turn

A college student accused a functionary of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of sexually assaulting her in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district. A day later, she requested to withdraw her complaint and sought no action against the accused, sparking allegations of intimidation.

On Thursday, the survivor and her college friend were waiting for a bus while it rained heavily when the accused, identified as Christopher, stopped his car and offered them a ride. He knew the friend. After the friend got down first, the accused offered the survivor to drop her at her home.

During the ride, the accused allegedly misbehaved with and sexually assaulted the survivor, said police.

"We immediately registered a complaint of sexual assault, recording whatever she had said in her complaint," a senior police officer told NDTV. Police confirmed that no arrest has been made in the case and the probe is underway.

However, the case took a turn a day later when the survivor submitted a written request seeking withdrawal of her complaint and asking that "no action be taken against him", police said.

The development sparked allegations that the ruling party's functionaries used money, power and intimidation to influence the survivor and prevent action against the accused. These allegations have not been independently established.

Asked specifically about the possibility of a financial settlement, the senior police officer told NDTV, "Police would not be aware of any such settlement or understanding outside their purview".

The case has triggered political backlash against TVK. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned Chief Minister Vijay about the action he would take against his party functionary, alleging that TVK had become a "haven for criminals and sexual offenders".

She also demanded protection for the survivor and impartial legal action against the accused, warning that if the government failed to act, the DMK would join people in a democratic protest.

The DMK women's wing has also listed alleged crimes against women involving TVK functionaries in a post on X, calling for women to be protected from the ruling party.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan also slammed the ruling party, saying, "Increasingly in so many of the recent cases of rape and molestation, TVK functionaries are involved. The law makers and the law breakers coming from the same party is worrying".

TVK leaders and spokespersons refrained from commenting on the allegations. However, a party leader said on condition of anonymity, "The law will certainly take its course. We have nothing to say if the survivor wants to withdraw the case. The party will take strict action against the accused and we have done it in the past".