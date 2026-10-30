Tamil Nadu To Hike Liquor Price By Rs 10 From November 1

Liquor prices in Tamil Nadu will increase by Rs 10 per bottle starting November 1 as the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) revises the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) to include environmental and social welfare cess. With this, TASMAC has integrated buy-back scheme with the MRP.

Currently, under the buy-back scheme, Rs 10 are collected from consumers over and above the MRP. These Rs 10 are refunded when consumers return the empty liquor bottle to the retail vending shop. With the latest decision, the amount will be included in the MRP itself, effectively increasing liquor prices by Rs 10. TASMAC has also warned of severe action against retail outlets selling liquor above the revised MRP.

The move comes amid numerous complaints of consumers being forced to pay more than the MRP at TASMAC outlets. There have been complaints of overcharging ranging from Rs 10 to as much as Rs 40 at several outlets.

The TVK government has also warned of strict action against employees involved in overcharging. Several outlet employees have faced suspension over such complaints.

Digital Payments To Become Mandatory

Meanwhile, TASMAC has announced that digital payments will be mandatory for liquor purchases above Rs 1,000 from November 1. From January 1, 2027, digital payments will be mandatory for purchases above Rs 500.

Minimum Auto Fare Doubled To Rs 50

The Tamil Nadu government has revised autorickshaw fares across the state after 13 years. The minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 kilometres up from the existing Rs 25, while an additional Rs 25 will be charged for every kilometre thereafter.

Under the revised rates, night-time fares between 10 pm and 5 am will be 1.5 times the regular fare. A waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute has also been prescribed.