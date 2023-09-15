MK Stalin Launches Mega Income Scheme, Over 1 Crore Women To Benefit

MK Stalin called it the "Dravidian model".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a mega income scheme that will provide Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to over a crore women in the state.

"This entitlement allowance will help the livelihood of women, wipe out poverty and empower women to live with dignity. This is the Dravidian model," Mr Stalin said, delivering on what was his key election promise.

"This scheme is close to my heart. A woman said she would now have breakfast, buy two idlis. Another elderly woman said she would get to walk with her head held high if she has money," he added.

Thara, whose husband is an informal worker, told NDTV that the money will help her give pocket money to her children. "Our family income is less and now I can make my children a little happy by spending money on their studies," said Thara.

Earlier, the ruling DMK had suggested the scheme will benefit all women heads of families. However, under the scheme, only a woman nominated by her family with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, can avail the benefits.

Families with a four-wheeler or those consuming more than 3,600 units of electricity in a year will not be eligible, besides pensioners, income tax payers, and elected representatives.

"It's targeted for those who are really in need. No government will give benefits to everyone. It's taxpayers' money," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told NDTV.

AIADMK, the key opposition, and its ally BJP have been critical on this shift from who the scheme's beneficiaries will be.

The scheme also raised questions over its cost to the exchequer and brought under focus the state's outstanding debt of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Tamil Nadu has an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 37,540 crore this year. However, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the money released through the scheme "is well within permissible limits".

The DMK had been trying to win over the women voters especially after the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, who had a huge women following. Soon after forming the government, the DMK had announced free bus rides for women in local buses across the state.