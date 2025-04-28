Before Tamil Nadu Poll, Row Over Alcohol At Event With MK Stalin Posters

A video surfacing on social media has sparked a political row in Tamil Nadu, purportedly showing liquor bottles placed on dining tables during a poll meeting linked to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Kallakurichi district. While NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage, it has triggered accusations of impropriety and legal violations.

The clip shows men dressed in white shirt and black trousers eating at a gathering with liquor bottles visible on tables. A large banner put up there does not mention the DMK, but says Kallakurichi South DISTRICT, Rishivandiyam Assembly Constituency, Thirukovilur North, South and West Unions' Polling Booth Youth Wing. The banner has pictures of Chief Minister and DMK boss MK Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin, as well as the local MLA, the DMK's Vasantham Karthikeyan.

While this culture by a political party is questionable, the legality of such an act hinges on the event's location: serving alcohol is permissible on private property without a license but prohibited in public venues like wedding halls or auditoriums without proper permits. However, the exact site of the meeting remains unclear, leaving critical questions unanswered.

The state BJP swiftly condemned the footage, calling it .shocking. and accusing the DMK of .arrogance of power'. In a statement, the BJP state Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy alleged, "DMK is leading youngsters down the path of destruction".

DMK sources, however, distanced the party from the event, claiming it was "not organized by the party." Meanwhile, Kallakurichi Police stated they are "not verifying the video", offering no clarity on potential investigations. Attempts to reach the local MLA have not been successful.

The controversy comes amid heightened political tensions in the state ahead of 2026 election, with opposition parties frequently targeting the DMK over law-and-order issues, liquor, and drug menace.