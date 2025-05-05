Travel Vlogger Hospitalised After "Grossest" Train Journey In India

An American content creator's trip to India turned traumatic after he was hospitalised with a severe respiratory infection. Nick Maddock claims it was a result of a 15-hour train journey, which he called one of the most unhygienic experiences in his six years of travelling. "Never again," he vowed.

Posting a video from a hospital with a display text, "Take the Indian sleeper train; it'll be an experience," Mr Maddock revealed he took a third AC coach to travel from Varanasi to New Jalpaiguri.

The Missouri-based vlogger wrote, "Listen, I love India. It has warm and generous people, endless scenic landscapes, and a rich and sacred history, I can acknowledge that while simultaneously saying that my 15-hour train (in 3rd-class AC) from Varanasi to New Jalpaiguri was one of the grossest things I've seen in my 6 years of travelling. No higher class was available. It doesn't have to be like that."

Mr Maddock is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhutan. He wrote, "Three days later, in Bhutan I was diagnosed with a severe respiratory infection. I'm doing better now but it'll be a slow road to full recovery."

He also shared a video from the train's washroom, showing its poor condition and the lack of cleanliness. The on-screen text read, "He doesn't know it yet, but 72 hours from now he'll be in the hospital with a severe respiratory infection."

Mr Maddock, who has travelled to 120 countries in six years, claimed in the comment section that he was recommended by two people to take the train. He captioned the post, "Take the 15-hour Indian train, they said. It'll be fun, they said".

His video went viral in no time on Instagram. While some showed sympathy, many criticised him over his travel choices and accused him of showing India in a poor light for just views.

One user commented, "The majority of the tourists go to the poorest and bad areas of all countries in Asia and then proclaim that the entire country is like that. This is because these travellers are not financially able to go to well-to-do areas, then whining."

Another wrote, "Next time increase your budget and book a 1st class."

"Is there a law that stops foreigners from spending more than $2 a day when they travel to India?" commented another.

One user wrote, "Want fame? Defame India when you visit!" Mr Maddock replied, "Is it too much to ask to clean up the piles of s**t off your train floors?"

Mr Maddock replied to one of the comments, saying, "He has never faced so much hatred and vitriol for calling out a bathroom with a literal s**t on the floor and vomit caked in the sink."

"It's actually surprising because people in India were so kind and warm and welcoming. I'll try not to let the keyboard warriors change my good perspective," he added.

Earlier, in October, digital content creator Irina Moreno shared a video on her Instagram account showing the poor condition of a train's Western-style toilet while travelling in second class on the Udaipur City-Jaipur Intercity Express.