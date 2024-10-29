'Increase Your Budget': Foreigner's Video Showing Poor Condition Of Toilet On Indian Train Sparks Debate

The video has garnered 5.8 million views.

In recent days several railway passengers have been taking to social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. Now, a video of a foreigner showing the conditions of a toilet on an Indian train is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by digital creator Irina Moreno. It shows the condition of the train toilet and the lack of proper cleanliness. From the train number mentioned in the post's caption, the foreigner was travelling on the Udaipur City - Jaipur Intercity Express when she took the video.

Sharing the video, Ms Moreno wrote, "Western toilet on train in India, 2nd class. Train 12991."

Ms Moreno shared the video a few days back. Since then it has garnered more than 52,000 likes and 5.8 million views. The post also sparked several reactions.

One user wrote, "You are travelling in second class which is one of the cheapest forms available. I want to advise you to travel in first class to capture the real picture."

"Large countries have many sides to explore. Budget-conscious travel requires careful planning. You chose this train for affordability. Alternative options like Vande Bharat and Metro trains were available. Travel with cultural sensitivity and respect," commented another.

"This is a second-class ticket that costs barely 100-120 INR, which is approximately 2 USD, for a journey from Udaipur to Jaipur! You wouldn't even get a pizza topping for that price. Even the Indian middle class avoids traveling in this class. Increase your budget and travel safely in a neat and clean environment! This does not reflect a typical train washroom in India," said a third user.

"Next time come to India with good budget, so that you can travel in better trains such as vande bharat," commented another.

In a separate post, Ms Moreno shared another washroom video of a first-class Indian train. "Following on from my previous post. Western toilet on a train in India, 1st class. Train 12413," she wrote in the caption of the post. The clip garnered more 1,500 likes and over 195,000 views.