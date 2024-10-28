CEO Challenges Job Applicants With 3-Second Brain Teaser During Interviews

Mr Dionne revealed that he poses a brain teaser to every job candidate during interviews.

Brain teasers are widely enjoyed for their ability to stimulate the mind and keep it sharp. A recent Reddit post drew significant attention and sparked a lively discussion among users. The post, shared by Reddit user Back4breakfast, featured a screenshot from Dino Dionne, CEO of Genesis Capital Group.

Mr Dionne revealed that he poses a brain teaser to every job candidate during interviews. He said, "If you want the #Job, you have 3 seconds to give the correct answer. You wouldn't believe the excuses I've heard from people who either gave the wrong answer or couldn't answer at all! My 6-year-old solved it in 30 seconds."

The brain teaser presented was a mathematical expression: 3*3-3/3+3, labelled as "Only for Genius." This simple yet tricky equation has since become a hot topic across social media.

Since the post's upload, it has received over 2.8k likes and generated more than 3.1k comments.

See the viral post here:

A user wrote, "Not knowing basic maths will get you all sorts of answers. I can't help but think of someone who gave the correct answer (11, if my quick look wasn't wrong) and were told "no, it's 1" mid-interview. Like, "is this a test? are you testing what I'll do when my boss is wrong about something? or are you just an idiot?"

Another user commented, "How low is the bar to work at that guy's company? I wish the technical questions asked of me in interviews amounted to 3rd grade math problems."

The third user wrote, "I can't believe I didn't get this right! How did I miss the order of operations?"

The fourth user commented, "Honestly, it's a bit unfair to give this under pressure- who can think clearly in 3 seconds?"

The fifth user wrote, "Oh look! It's Facebook but from 2010!"