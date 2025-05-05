Rahul Gandhi At PM Modi's Office For Meeting On New CBI Chief

Congress's Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has reached the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting that is expected to lead to the selection of the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said.

The committee for picking the CBI chief comprises the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years.

The tenure of the current CBI director Praveen Sood ends on May 25.

Mr Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre and state police chief, had taken charge of the Central investigation agency in May 2023, stepping into the shoes of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.