'We Don't Take Kamal Haasan Seriously': MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi

"We'll definitely talk about Jayalalithaa's death in poll campaign," Udhayanidhi Stalin said

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that the party will over 200 seats in Tamil Nadu.

"DMK will win over 200 seats in the upcoming polls. We'll definitely talk about Jayalalithaa's death in poll campaign," he said.

Udhayanidhi further said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had approached the Election Commission seeking them to direct DMK to avoid any reference to the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death in poll campaigns.

Responding to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan's comment that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy he said, "I don't want to comment on Kamal Haasan. We don't take him seriously."

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234 and a total of 61 seats has been apportioned to its alliance partners. Under the DMK-led alliance, the Congress party will contest 25 seats, while six each have been given to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will be contesting 154 of 234 assembly seats. Of the remaining 80 seats, MNM's two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R Sarathkumar and TR Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest 40 seats each.

