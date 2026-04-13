BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan Seeks Heritage Revival In High-Stakes Mylapore Battle

Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has positioned her poll campaign in Mylapore as a fight to "restore the legacy" of one of Chennai's most historic constituencies.

Campaigning along the temple-lined Mada Streets, Soundararajan told NDTV that Mylapore is the "cultural centre of Chennai" and represents Tamil Nadu's civilisational heritage.

"This is the heart of Chennai. It defines our heritage and culture. Every temple here has a history. We want to regain the heritage of this constituency," she said.

Mylapore, home to ancient shrines, traditional sabhas and long-standing residential communities, is also grappling with modern urban challenges - traffic congestion, stormwater drainage issues and infrastructure stress.

"We respect the heritage, but basic civic issues must be addressed first. Flooding and traffic are major concerns here," said R Krishnan, a resident of South Mada Street.

Another resident, Meenakshi N, said, "Mylapore is unique. Development should not erase its character."

Taking aim at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, Soundararajan criticised what she termed a decline in civic standards.

Referring to Chief Minister MK Stalin's earlier vision of transforming Chennai into "Singapore", she said Mylapore had instead "lost its legacy".

"There are only ditches, blocked stormwater drains. Fishermen have been deceived. Housing has been demolished. This is an utter failure by the previous MLA. People are expecting better governance," she alleged.

A young professional, Veena, a resident of Mylapore, added, "We want accountability. Not just promises during elections. Work on the ground is what matters."

The BJP is contesting the election in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), seeking to consolidate anti-DMK votes in what has traditionally been a Dravidian stronghold.

For the BJP, the Mylapore contest is seen as a strategic opportunity to expand its footprint in urban Tamil Nadu.

Outlining her vision, Soundararajan said her focus would be hyper-local governance. "Each and every street needs care. Mylapore should regain its legacy. I will work hard. I will be a family member of every family here," she said, emphasising accessibility and constituency-level engagement.

She also sharpened her political attack on the DMK, framing the electoral contest as a larger issue concerning women's safety and empowerment in the state. "This fight is between the women of Tamil Nadu and the DMK. Women are not safe. Women are against the DMK," she said, invoking the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as a leader who, in her words, "safeguarded women."

A college student in the constituency offered her view. She said, "Women's safety is important, but all parties must show concrete action plans."

The ruling DMK, however, has defended its governance record and welfare schemes, while party leaders maintain that infrastructure upgrades and social initiatives are ongoing across the state.

In Mylapore, where heritage and civic activism run deep, voters will weigh competing narratives - revival versus continuity and alliance arithmetic versus established loyalties.

For Soundararajan, the constituency represents both a political comeback bid and a symbolic test of the BJP-AIADMK alliance's strength in Tamil Nadu.