Talking To States To Reduce Value Added Tax On Jet Fuel: Union Minister VK Singh

The aviation ministry is talking to different states urging them to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways VK Singh said Thursday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, VK Singh said that it will help lower costs and attract more airlines to operate out of states that reduce VAT on jet fuel.

"Each state levies VAT (at different rates). Now, realisation from VAT is hardly substantial for the states. We told the states to reduce the rates,” VK Singh said, adding, this will lower costs and help more airlines operate out of them.

Stating that the aviation sector in India has huge growth potential, VK Singh said Covid has badly hit the segment. However, he added that “slowly the sector is coming back” to normalcy.

Speaking on disinvestment in state-run Air India, VK Singh said the government has set September 15 as the deadline for bids.

"We should get the bids for Air India by September 15. Then a decision will be taken. If somebody wants to set the clock back, it is too late. We hope to get good bids", he said.

He also said the functions of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security are being streamlined.

The ministry is eyeing the development of the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector in the country, he said, adding, "There are no MROs in India. We intend to incentivise them by extending long term leases. This will also benefit the MSMEs."

