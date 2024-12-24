Ex Bureaucrat Ajay Bhalla New Manipur Governor, Mizoram Gets Ex Army Chief VK Singh

Former Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Tuesday evening appointed the new Governor of Manipur, where periodic clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community have simmered for more than a year.

The President appointed Governors for five states.

VK Singh, a retired Army Chief and a former minister in the previous Narendra Modi-led government, has been appointed the new Mizoram Governor.

There has been a swap of states for Governors of Kerala and Bihar - Arif Mohammed, the Kerala Governor, is now the Governor of Bihar, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar, is now in charge of Kerala.

The President has accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha. Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha in his place.