Taapsee Pannu Remembers Rishi Kapoor As Only Co-Star Who Could Beat Her At 'Being Brutally Honest'

Rishi Kapoor was the only co-star who could "beat me in being brutally honest," wrote actress Taapsee Pannu in a tribute post to Mr Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 67. Taapsee was one of his most recent co-stars, in the film Mulk, which released in 2018, the year Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer. The picture that Taapsee shared with her post - from Mulk - is her favourite photo with Mr Kapoor. "Worked with his twice and the kind of brash, honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart and mind," Taapsee wrote about Rishi Kapoor, famous for his plain speaking. "Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn't help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him," she added.

Taapsee Pannu also co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 remake of Chashme Baddoor. "Sir, humaari hat trick reh gayi. I'm sure I will meet him somewhere and this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face," she ended her post.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk was one of Rishi Kapoor's last films added to his legacy. The courtroom drama was critically acclaimed with Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu being singled out for their performances.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other members of the vast Kapoor family. The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka remain his last films, both of which released last year.