Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal remained under nationwide restrictive orders and curfew on Thursday after deadly 'Gen-z' protests rocked the small Himalayan nation earlier this week. In the capital Kathmandu, the Army ordered people to stay home after the military came out in force overnight to halt the deadly unrest that prompted the government's collapse as protesters set buildings on fire. Per authorities, at least 13,000 prisoners were set free from jails in all 77 districts of Nepal during the violent protests.
On Wednesday, representatives of the protesters met with military officials at the army headquarters in Kathmandu to discuss a transitional leader, with some of them pushing for Sushila Karki, a popular former chief justice.
Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-engineer who has traction among the young, has urged the protestors to be patient and wait for the formation of an interim government.
The demonstrations by thousands of protesters were sparked Monday by a short-lived government ban on social media, drawing a police crackdown in which officers opened fire. The protests escalated on Tuesday with attacks on government buildings. The overall deaths in the violence have reached 25, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, with 633 people injured.
Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad Issues Helpline Number For Citizens Stuck In Nepal
Wednesday issued a helpline number for its citizens stuck in Nepal amid the violent protests led by Gen Z, forcing Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli to resign.
In a statement, Ahmedabad District Administration advised the citizens to contact the helpline number 079-27560511 for assistance.
"If any citizens of Ahmedabad district are currently on a trip to Nepal, the district administration has requested their relatives to immediately inform the helpline number," the press release from the Resident Additional Collector stated.
"In addition, if any Indian expatriate citizens residing/stuck in Nepal-Kathmandu are in touch, they are advised to contact the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on the following helpline numbers. District Disaster Management Center - Ahmedabad:- 079 - 27560511, State Disaster Management Center - Gandhinagar :- 079 - 23251900/902/914. Indian Embassy, Kathmandu - Nepal :- +977 - 980 860 2881, +977 - 981 032 6134", it added.
Nepal Violence Updates: Uttarakhand Steps Up Vigil In Border Areas
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officials to step up vigilance in areas bordering Nepal. Chairing a high-level meeting with officials through video conferencing on Tuesday night, he told them to keep an eye on the activities of anti-social or mischievous elements in their respective areas by conducting intensive checking.
Three districts of Uttarakhand -- Pithoragarh, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar -- border Nepal.
Dhami also asked them to monitor social media so that timely action can be taken on any kind of rumour, misleading information or provocative content. Police in Uttar Pradesh are also on round-the-clock high alert in all districts bordering Nepal.
Nepal Protest News Updates: Will Monarchy Return In Nepal?
Nepal's monarchy ended in 2008 when Gyanendra Shah was forced from power, ending 240 years of royal rule. Some public support for the deposed king has since grown -- in tandem with dissatisfaction with ruling politicians.
But despite the extraordinary speed of political events this month, his return remains unlikely.
"The restoration of the monarchy -- even in a ceremonial role -- would pose major risks of a return to autocratic rule", the Crisis Group analyst Ashish Pradhan told AFP.
Nepal Protest LIVE News: Where Are Nepla's Old Guards Now
Communist party veteran KP Sharma Oli, 73, a four-time prime minister, resigned Tuesday in the face of protests. His whereabouts are unknown.
His former coalition ally, 79-year-old Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress –- a five-time prime minister -- has not been seen since unrest erupted.
Oli had struck a deal with Deuba to share power during the current parliamentary term, but both men have now been swept aside by public fury.
Nepal Unrest LIVE Updates: Key Leaders Who Emerged Popular Among Protesting Youth
Sushila Karki, 73, a former Supreme Court chief justice, is seen by many as a potential interim leader.
Others with traction among the young are Balendra Shah, 35, a rapper-turned-engineer who won Kathmandu’s mayoral race in 2022.
Also key is Sudan Gurung, in his 30s, a leader of youth rights group Hami Nepal.
Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE: Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Says Parliament Still Stands
Sushila Karki, 73, a former Supreme Court chief justice who many see as a potential interim leader, said talks between parties were critical.
"Experts need to come together to figure out the way forward", Karki told AFP. "The parliament still stands."
Constitutionally, President Ramchandra Paudel, 80, holder of the largely cermonial post, should invite the leader of the largest parliamentary party to form a government. But much of the political old guard has vanished from view.
The Himalayan nation became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war ended with a peace deal that integrated former Maoist rebels into government. It last held general elections in 2022.
Nepal Protest LIVE: Kathmandu Mayor Pushes For Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki's Name For Interim PM
Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah tweets, "My request to dear Gen-Z and all Nepalis: The country is currently in an unprecedented situation. You are now taking steps towards a golden future. Please do not panic at this time; be patient. Now the country is going to get an interim government, which will hold new elections in the country. The job of this interim government is to hold elections and to give the country a new mandate. I fully support your proposal of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead this interim/electoral government. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are. What I want to say to my friends who are rushing to take over the leadership right now is that the country needs your passion, your thinking, your honesty permanently, not temporarily. There will be elections for that. Please don't rush. Honourable President, To protect the historic revolution brought about by Gen Z, an interim government should be formed and parliament dissolved without delay."