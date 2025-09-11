Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal remained under nationwide restrictive orders and curfew on Thursday after deadly 'Gen-z' protests rocked the small Himalayan nation earlier this week. In the capital Kathmandu, the Army ordered people to stay home after the military came out in force overnight to halt the deadly unrest that prompted the government's collapse as protesters set buildings on fire. Per authorities, at least 13,000 prisoners were set free from jails in all 77 districts of Nepal during the violent protests.

On Wednesday, representatives of the protesters met with military officials at the army headquarters in Kathmandu to discuss a transitional leader, with some of them pushing for Sushila Karki, a popular former chief justice.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-engineer who has traction among the young, has urged the protestors to be patient and wait for the formation of an interim government.

The demonstrations by thousands of protesters were sparked Monday by a short-lived government ban on social media, drawing a police crackdown in which officers opened fire. The protests escalated on Tuesday with attacks on government buildings. The overall deaths in the violence have reached 25, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, with 633 people injured.

