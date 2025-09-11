Designer Handbags, Luxury Cars: The Lavish Life Of Nepal's "Nepo Kids"

Nepal has been gripped by intense protests over the past week as public anger over government inefficiency quickly expanded into a nationwide movement.

The protests, led largely by Nepal's Gen Z, forced the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The police crackdown on the demonstrators killed at least 31 people and injured more than 1,000. The unrest saw government buildings, private residences of senior politicians, and even hotels in tourist hubs set ablaze. The Nepalese Parliament itself was left in flames. Today, the country is without a functioning government, with the army stepping in to impose curfews and negotiate with protesters.

At the heart of this upheaval is generational resentment that while ordinary Nepalese struggle with unemployment, rising inflation, and deep poverty, the children of political leaders -- or "nepo kids" -- flaunt luxury cars, designer handbags, and international holidays across social media.

Targets Of Public Anger

Posts and videos highlighting the extravagant lifestyles of politicians' children were spreading widely on TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and X. Hashtags like #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal and #NepoBabies attracted millions of views.

These posts showed luxury cars, expensive designer clothes, fine dining abroad, and exclusive holiday destinations. Many were juxtaposed with images of ordinary Nepalis struggling with floods, power cuts, and soaring food prices.

For example, Shrinkhala Khatiwada, a 29-year-old former Miss Nepal, daughter of ex-health minister Birodh Khatiwada, was singled out by protesters as a symbol of elitist privilege. Viral posts showed her travels abroad and luxurious lifestyle. Her family home was among those set on fire during the protests, and she reportedly lost over 1 lakh followers on Instagram as protests raged.

Shivana Shrestha, a popular singer and daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, often posts videos showcasing luxury homes and expensive fashion. She and her husband, Jaiveer Singh Deuba, were targeted online as examples of political families living in wealth "worth crores."

Smita Dahal, the granddaughter of Communist Party leader and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda," was criticised for flaunting handbags worth lakhs of rupees on social media while the common citizenry of Nepal struggled for jobs.

Saugat Thapa, the son of Law Minister Bindu Kumar Thapa, was portrayed online as living a lavish life surrounded by luxury items. His photographs circulated widely as protests intensified.

Across Kathmandu and beyond, protesters torched the homes of these families, declaring that while "the general public is dying in poverty, these nepo kids wear clothes worth lakhs."

Corruption, Inequality, And The Breaking Point

According to Transparency International, Nepal consistently ranks among the most corrupt countries in Asia. A report by the New York Times stated that a parliamentary probe led to the discovery that at least $71 million was embezzled during the construction of the Pokhara International Airport. In another case, politicians were implicated in selling refugee quotas meant for displaced ethnic Nepalese from Bhutan.

Despite frequent exposes, prosecutions are rare, fuelling the belief that the political class is shielded from accountability.

The Collapse Of Government

As violence spread, Prime Minister Oli, 73, resigned after four separate terms in office. Other senior ministers also stepped down, leaving Nepal effectively leaderless.

President Ramchandra Paudel, 80, has appealed for calm and constitutional order. "I am consulting and making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation," he said, urging citizens to "practice restraint and cooperate to maintain peace."

With no parliament and no cabinet in place, the army has imposed a curfew in Kathmandu and other cities. Soldiers patrol the streets, while prohibitory orders remain in force in most areas.