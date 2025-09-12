Indian Woman Dies Trying To Escape Kathmandu Hotel Set On Fire By Protesters

A 57-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has allegedly been killed while trying to escape a hotel in Nepal's Kathmandu, which was set on fire by protestors.

The woman, Rajesh Gola, had gone to Nepal, which faced deadly anti-government protests this week, with her husband, Ramvir Singh Gola, on September 7, and was staying at the Hyatt Regency.

However, as "Gen Z" protests intensified and as demonstrators set her hotel on fire on September 9, she tried escaping through the window.

As the fire blocked the escape routes, rescuers placed mattresses on the ground and urged them to jump from the window.

Ms Gola and her husband jumped from the fourth floor and landed on the mattress. While Mr Gola suffered minor injuries, she sustained serious injuries and reportedly died in the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, their son, Vishal, said she was separated from his father while trying to escape.

"She would have been alive if she had been with my father," he said.