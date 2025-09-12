Anushka Shetty Announces Break From Social Media Amid <i>Ghaati</i> Failure: "See You All Soon"

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty Announces Break From Social Media Amid Ghaati Failure: "See You All Soon"

The film, directed and written by Krish Jagarlamudi, features Anushka in the lead role alongside Vikram Prabhu.

New Delhi:

Actor Anushka Shetty recently announced that she is taking a break from social media. 

What's Happening

  • Anushka Shetty shared a handwritten note on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to inform her followers about the decision. 
  • The announcement comes shortly after the lukewarm response to her latest film, Ghaati, at the domestic box office.
  • In the note, Anushka explained that she wants to "reconnect with the world and focus on work beyond the scrolling." She wrote, "Trading blue light to candle light... (smile emoji). Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty (sic)."
Background

Her film Ghaati hit theatres on September 5 and, according to Sacnilk, earned only Rs 6.64 crore in India during its first week. 

