"I Am A Beef-Eating Hindu": When Rishi Kapoor's Comment On Beef Ban Led To A Social Media Meltdown

Rishi Kapoor had a significant number of followers on X, back when it was known as Twitter. He often found himself in a controversy, and his comments frequently received severe backlash. One comment, in particular, about the beef ban in Maharashtra, was much talked about. Rishi Kapoor had angrily remarked that food should not be equated with religion.

The 2015 beef ban in Maharashtra was issued due to religious reasons. According to Hindu religion, cows are considered sacred. Hence, slaughtering them for consumption was seen as hurtful to religious sentiments.

Rishi Kapoor was one of the celebrities who strongly voiced his opinion against the beef ban.

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, "I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef-eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God-fearing than a non-eater? Think!! I am being abused. My family is being abused. As if we are a family of cow-killing infidels. What nonsense."

Furthermore, he revealed that he does not eat beef in India, "I don't eat beef in India. I eat beef prepared from cattle bred for food. In the US, England, Australia and New Zealand, they breed cattle specially for meat. Not like us. In this country, we do not breed cattle specially for meat-eating. I don't eat cow meat in India. Beef is not allowed in my house. 90 percent of my Hindu friends eat beef or beef products."

Defending his statement, Rishi Kapoor added, "What wrong did I say? People have simply chosen to twist my words. They are abusing me and my family. If our Hindu culture forbids beef meat, does the same culture give you the right to abuse me and my family just because I have an opinion that you don't agree with?"

Calling the consumption of beef a personal choice, Rishi Kapoor said, "Please do not equate food with religion. I believe it's not my khaana (food), but my karma that makes me a good human being. All these rules of living are man-made. I respect these religious rules. I am a true God-fearing Hindu... Nonetheless, I have every right to have my opinion. Don't try to shut me down just because you have another point of view."

"I am not advocating beef eating. But I am advocating freedom to have an opinion and a voice," concluded the Sharmaji Namkeen actor.

The beef ban in Maharashtra was imposed in 2015. The state amended the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act (1976), which stated that the slaughter of cows, including bulls and bullocks, and the possession and sale of beef were illegal and would lead to penalties of up to five years in jail and a Rs 10,000 fine.

Rishi Kapoor faced severe backlash for his comment about being a "beef-eating Hindu" and consuming beef outside India, when Maharashtra had imposed a beef ban in 2015. He had strongly voiced his opinion and posted a series of tweets to justify his statements, which he said were being "twisted".

