PM Modi Swearing-In Oath Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi Pays Tribute At Memorials Of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Oath Ceremony: Narendra Modi will take oath for the second consecutive term as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of a glittering swearing-in ceremony today, which will see several foreign dignitaries in attendance.

PM Modi will take oath for the second consecutive term at 7 pm today at Rashtrapati Bhawan after his massive victory in the national election. Under the administration of President Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister, his council of ministers will also take oath at a dazzling ceremony that will be attended by world leaders, celebrities and politicians.

A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony. The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.

On Wednesday, PM Modi visited the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.

