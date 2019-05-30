Election 2019

PM Modi Swearing-In Oath Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi Pays Tribute At Memorials Of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Oath Taking Ceremony Of PM Modi: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his oath ceremony.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 30, 2019 07:50 IST
Oath Ceremony: Narendra Modi will take oath for the second consecutive term as Prime Minister.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of a glittering swearing-in ceremony today, which will see several foreign dignitaries in attendance.

PM Modi will take oath for the second consecutive term at 7 pm today at Rashtrapati Bhawan after his massive victory in the national election. Under the administration of President Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister, his council of ministers will also take oath at a dazzling ceremony that will be attended by world leaders, celebrities and politicians.

A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony. The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.

On Wednesday, PM Modi visited the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony:


May 30, 2019
07:15 (IST)
PM Modi Reaches War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

May 30, 2019
07:04 (IST)
PM Modi Pays Tribute At Raj Ghat

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his oath ceremony.
May 30, 2019
06:48 (IST)
Mauritius PM Arrives 

 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport, received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
May 30, 2019
06:39 (IST)
PM Modi To Pay Tributes

The Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be one of the first places PM Modi visits in the national capital starting 7 am. PM Modi will also pay his respects at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, credited with freeing the country from British rule over seven decades ago, at Rajghat before going on to visit the National War Memorial near India Gate. 
May 30, 2019
06:39 (IST)
PM Modi's Second Swearing-in Ceremony

Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for second consecutive term at 7 pm today in Rashtrapati Bhawan. Under the administration of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and other members of Union Council of Ministers will take the oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy at a ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Results

Map

