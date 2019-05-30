Who Will Be In Team Modi? PM, Amit Shah Meet Ahead Of Grand Oath Today

PM Narendra Modi paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorials today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in this evening for a second straight term after his BJP's incredible victory in the national election. Hours before the oath ceremony at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan, there was intense speculation over who will be minister and who won't.

In the past 24 hours, several meetings have been held at PM Modi's home as well as that of BJP president Amit Shah, who is also being talked about as one of the key inclusions in the new cabinet.

Amit Shah drove down to the Prime Minister's residence this morning for another meeting.

Amit Shah, who has led the party since 2014 and is credited with its spectacular run in elections, has been the PM Modi's confidant for over two decades.

Those likely to stay on as ministers are Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Prabhu, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shanka Prasad, VK Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan.

Smriti Irani, the "kingslayer" after she defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his family borough Amethi, is expected to be rewarded with a big ministry.

One leading face likely to be missing from the new cabinet is Arun Jaitley, who wrote to the Prime Minister yesterday saying he did not want any responsibility in the government as he needed treatment. Mr Jaitley, who was always in charge of key ministries and was one of the chief defenders of the BJP-led government, wrote in his letter: "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government." Mr Jaitley is a diabetic. His health worsened after he had a kidney transplant in May last year.

PM Modi visited Mr Jaitley last evening amid reports that he wanted the veteran to reconsider his decision not to join the government.

Among the allies, the Shiv Sena has named Arvind Sawant and Ram Vilas Paswan is set to remain the nominee of his Lok Janshakti Party, even though he had talked about his son Chirag Paswan joining the government.

The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said it had been decided that there would be one minister from each ally.

With a majority on its own, the BJP is in a position to form the government on its own terms. However, sources say the party will consider upcoming state polls and the need to accommodate allies.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had reportedly demanded two cabinet posts in a meeting with Amit Shah on Wednesday.

From the Akali Dal, the government may have either Harsimrat Kaur Badal or her husband Sukhbir Badal; Harsimrat Kaur, who is a minister in the previous government, was the more likely nominee.

Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK also expects a place in the government. The party says its Rajya Sabha lawmaker Vaithilingam may join team Modi. But Tamil Nadu's ruling party is reportedly also lobbying for a place for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's son Raveendranath.

PM Modi began the day with a series of visits. He first visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and then paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal Samadhi.

PM Modi also visited the National War Memorial near India Gate.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive haul of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 pm, with nearly 8,000 guests attending the grand event. Leaders of BIMSTEC countries, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, have been invited in line with the government's "Neighbourhood First" policy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will also be present at the oath ceremony.