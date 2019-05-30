Kailash Choudhary, Rajasthan Underdog Who Won, Rewarded, To Be Minister

Kailash Choudhary won by over three lakh votes from Barmer, beating Manvendra Singh

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a new term, Kailash Choudhary from Rajasthan is the surprise inclusion in his government.

He is among the newly elected parliamentarians to receive a call from BJP president Amit Shah, who made calls to ministerial picks ahead of the swearing in ceremony this evening.

"Today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in, a strong dimension for the progress of the country will be established," Mr Choudhary tweeted.

Kailash Choudhary, 40, fought one of the most challenging contests in Rajasthan, in Barmer. He defeated BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh, who contested as a Congress candidate.

Barmer had been widely seen as a shoo-in for Manvendra Singh, given his father's long association with the constituency. Manvendra Singh had quit the BJP last year calling it a question of reclaiming his self-respect after the way his father was sidelined by the BJP and dropped as a candidate in 2014.

However, Kailash Choudhary won by over three lakh votes. Barmer is the largest constituency in Rajasthan.

Despite losing in the assembly election in December, Kailash Choudhary was picked to fight Manvendra Singh, reportedly at the Sangh's insistence.

The BJP had dropped Sona Ram, its sitting MP, to field Kailash Choudhary, a former legislator from Baytoo.