Cabinet Portfolio Announcement Live Updates: Day After Oath, Who Gets What In Modi 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath with 71 ministers yesterday to form the new coalition government. President Droupadi Murmu administered the youth, marking the beginning of the 'Modi 3.0'. Of the 72 ministers, including the Prime Minister, 30 are Cabinet Ministers, five independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular), who took oath after Mr Khattar, was the first leader from any of the BJP's allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to take oath. Soon after, Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also took the oath.



Jun 10, 2024 16:51 (IST) In Squabble Over Minister Berths, Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde's Waiting Game



The problems and perils of running a coalition government were highlighted Monday morning by a squabble between the BJP and its Maharashtra allies - the Shiv Sena unit led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP faction.

A staggering 71 MPs - the vast majority from the BJP and a handful from allied parties, including 'kingmakers' N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU - were sworn in Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a record third time.

Jun 10, 2024 16:51 (IST) PM Modi Starts Term 3, Signs First File "Related To Farmer Welfare"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assumed office for a third consecutive term in his South Block office in Delhi following last evening's swearing-in ceremony, where he led a 72-member Union Council of Ministers into office. The first file that he signed was related to farmers' welfare scheme 'PM Kisan Nidhi'.

The immediate agenda for the newly sworn-in Prime Minister includes a Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet is expected to formally request President Droupadi Murmu to summon a session of Parliament. This session will include the President's address to both houses, outlining the government's vision and priorities for the upcoming term.

Jun 10, 2024 16:50 (IST) On No Cabinet Berth For Ajit Pawar-Led NCP, Cousin Supriya Sule's Stinger



NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday said she was not surprised that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not get a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on the 25th foundation day of the NCP, founded by her father, the Baramati MP said as the NDA holds its first cabinet meeting, it should grant full loan waiver for farmers.