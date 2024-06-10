Ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Be Agriculture Minister

Ex-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, replacing the BJP's senior tribal leader Arjun Munda.

The AgrIculture Ministry is among the more high-profile in the Narendra Modi government, given continuing tension with farmers since the 2020 protests over the three farm laws.

Discontent among the farmers has been seen as one reason why the BJP fared poorly in states like Uttar Pradesh, where it got only 29 seats in this election, compared to 62 in 2019 and 71 in 2014. The BJP also won fewer seats in states like Punjab and Haryana, from where farmers also protested.

Mr Chouhan contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from his Vidisha stronghold, which he won by a margin of over 8.2 lakh votes; he won this seat in five consecutive elections between 1991 and 2004.

The BJP won 240 seats on its own - 32 below the majority mark - but has managed to form the government for a third consecutive time thanks to 53 seats from National Democratic Allies, particularly N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, which contributed 16 and 12 MPs, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday evening for a record third time with a cabinet of 71 ministers, including 30 of cabinet rank.