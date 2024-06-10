BJP Chief JP Nadda Returns As Health Minister In Modi 3.0 Cabinet

BJP Chief JP Nadda has been given the charge of Health Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led coalition government. Mr Nadda was Health Ministry in PM Modi's first term.Mr Nadda, 63, has also been made Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comIndia Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTVWatch Live News:Follow Us:JP NaddaHealth Minister