BJP Chief JP Nadda Returns As Health Minister In Modi 3.0 Cabinet

BJP Chief JP Nadda has been given the charge of Health Ministry in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led coalition government. Mr Nadda was Health Ministry in PM Modi's first term.

Mr Nadda, 63, has also been made Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

