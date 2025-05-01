"Congress Didn't Do It, Now Says Pressure?" Shivraj Chouhan On Caste Census

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed caste census in India, emphasizing its necessity for societal welfare. He dismissed link with any election and accused the Congress of neglecting the issue while in power.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, discussed the ongoing debate around caste-based census, calling it a "necessary step for the welfare of all sections of society". He clarified that the move should not be seen as linked to elections or any other motivation.

Q. For the first time, a decision has been made to conduct a caste-based census in the country. Is there a set timeline?

For the first time since independence, this decision has been taken. A timeline will also be decided, and a framework will be prepared. One thing is clear - this will be done in a completely transparent manner for the economic and social benefit of all sections of society, for their welfare and in the national interest.

It is necessary because many confusions are being spread, and alarming figures are coming forward. To plan effectively and ensure successful welfare measures, it is essential to have accurate data. That's why this caste census will be done scientifically.

Q. Could the process begin in September?

Everything will be revealed in time.

Q. The Opposition repeatedly alleges that this decision was taken due to the Bihar elections or to divert attention from the Pahalgam attack. What's your response?

In this country, there's always some election or the other taking place. If we take any decision, then within a few months, there's bound to be some election. Delhi elections are coming up now, before that we had elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Kashmir, then Lok Sabha, then Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and now Bengal will go to polls.

So should we stop taking decisions just because elections are around the corner? What we actually need is simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections every five years across the country. Elections keep happening - decisions cannot be halted because of them.

Q: Rahul Gandhi and the Congress say that the government took this decision under pressure from them. What do you say to that?

You never did it yourself, and now you say it's done under pressure from you? First answer this - why didn't the Congress conduct a caste census when in power? The Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to a Chief Minister in 1961 opposing caste-based reservation - it is on record.

Kaka Kalelkar's report was suppressed.

Congress's DNA is against the poor and the backward classes.

Indira Gandhi said 'Garibi Hatao' - did poverty go away? Lying and spreading confusion is Congress's habit. Rajiv Gandhi suppressed the Mandal Commission report. Why wasn't a caste census conducted from 1951 to 2011? Even during Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh's tenure, this issue came up in Parliament. Manmohan Singh said the Cabinet would consider it, but only a SECC (Socio Economic Caste Census) survey was done - and the results were so disturbing, they were hidden.

They did nothing while in power and now remember the issue as Opposition. For Rahul Gandhi, caste census is a vote-gathering tactic - for us, it is a means for social justice."

Q: But you are aware that Nehru only gave a suggestion - he didn't abolish reservations. The letter was from 1961, and he had written several before. Reservations continued throughout his term. Kaka Kalelkar's report focused only on Hindu castes, which is why... Indira Gandhi gave two extensions to the Mandal Commission. What's your take on this historical context?

Why didn't they act on it? Giving extensions is one thing - but they ruled for 60 years. When did they actually conduct the census? Their thoughts are clear from their letters.

Q: Rahul Gandhi says, "as is the representation, so should be the rights." Is the government considering this?

Rahul Gandhi has no right to speak on this. Congress always lies and spreads confusion - but never acts. They said they'd remove poverty - when did they?

If poverty has actually reduced, it's under Narendra Modi ji's leadership - over 25 crore people have come above the poverty line.

They talk about loan waivers and then backtrack. They promise unemployment allowances and then don't deliver. Their history is one of broken promises.

Q: Some leaders from your party had earlier called this a divisive move. Has your stand changed?

The stand hasn't changed. Caste-based census is about accurate data, so that the real situation can come forward, and welfare schemes can be planned accordingly.