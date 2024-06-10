Ram Mohan Naidu Takes Over Aviation Ministry From Jyotiraditya Scindia

Telugu Desam Party MP Ram Mohan Naidu is the new Civil Aviation Minister, replacing the BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia in that role. Mr Naidu is from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Chandrababu Naidu's party, which has played a key role in ensuring the BJP returns to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr Naidu contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Srikakulam constituency, a seat he has now won three times in a row. He beat the YSR Congress Party's Perada Tilak by nearly three lakh votes.

The BJP won 240 seats on its own - 32 below the majority mark - but has managed to form the government for a third consecutive time thanks to 53 seats from National Democratic Allies, particularly the TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, which contributed 16 and 12 MPs, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday evening for a record third time with a cabinet of 71 ministers, including 30 of cabinet rank.