In Modi 3.0, Who Gets What: See Full List

PM Modi took oath for a third term on Sunday with 71 ministers

Ministries have been allocated to the 71 ministers who joined the Modi 3.0 in a grand swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

This story is being updated in real-time.

Here's a full list of who has got what ministry:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Minister: Amit Shah

Ministry of Cooperation

Union Minister: Amit Shah

Ministry of Defence

Union Minister: Rajnath Singh

Ministry of External Affairs

Union Minister: S Jaishankar

Ministry of Finance

Union Minister: Nirmala Sitharaman

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Union Minister: Nirmala Sitharaman

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Union Minister: Nitin Gadkari

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Union Minister: JP Nadda

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Union Minister: Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Union Minister: Chirag Paswan

Department of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare

Union Minister: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Union Minister: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ministry of Power

Union Minister: Manohar Lal Khattar

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Union Minister: Manohar Lal Khattar

Ministry of Tourism

Union Minister: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministry of Culture

Union Minister: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Union Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Railways

Union Minister: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Union Minister: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Union Minister: Dharmendra Pradhan

Ministry of Women And Child Development

Union Minister: Annapurna Devi

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India

Union Minister: Bhupendra Yadav

Ministry of Jal Shakti

Union Minister: CR Paatil

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Union Minister: Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Heavy Industries

Union Minister: HD Kumaraswamy

Ministry of Steel

Union Minister: HD Kumaraswamy

Ministry of Minority Affairs

Union Minister: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Ministry Of Telecommunication

Union Minister: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ministry of Textiles

Union Minister: Giriraj Singh

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Union Minister: Prahlad Joshi

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Union Minister: Hardeep Singh Puri