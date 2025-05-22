One Year Of Modi 3.0: BJP Plans 'Padyatras', Public Outreach Programs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be completing one year of his third term on June 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning a massive public outreach program to celebrate his leadership. Planning from PM Modi's mega rallies to 'padyatras', the ruling party has formed a committee of workers and ministers to finalise the program.

According to officials, union ministers will be taking out a 'padyatra' and walk around 20 to 25 kilometers every day for two days of every week. The ministers will carry out the journey on foot in their respective parliamentary constituencies. Some senior BJP leaders are also expected to participate in the 'padyatras'.

PM Modi, who will also be completing 11 years of leadership, will also carry out rallies across the country, officials said.

Sources said that during the rallies, the PM and other BJP leaders will tell the people of the country about the government's successful schemes, the success of Operation Sindoor - a targeted military strike on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, and the big decisions of the PM Modi-led government such as the caste census.

PM Modi will also reportedly launch the Gyan Bharatam Mission on June 9 - an initiative to digitise, conserve, and make accessible over one crore manuscripts scattered across the country.

PM Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, 2024, following another decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He has previously served as the PM from 2014 to 2019 and then from 2019 to 2024. He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.