At NDTV Real Estate Conclave, Minister Explains Works Done Under Modi 3.0

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Tokhan Sahu today spoke about the works undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he returned to power for the third successive term.

Addressing the NDTV Real Estate Conclave virtually, he said the first step that the PM Modi-led government took was to approve the construction of three crore houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

While two crore houses will be for poor people living in the rural areas, one crore will be given to people in urban areas, he said.

"It is the first time that a government is providing a pucca house to poor people," Mr Sahu said.

To achieve the objective of “Housing for All” in rural areas, the Centre launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in 2016 to provide houses with basic amenities to poor people.

He also said PM Modi has so far inaugurated or laid foundation stones of various railway stations or airports in the country in his third term.

Speaking about the growing real estate in metro cities, he said it is being done as more people are moving to urban areas in order to get better facilities.

He also said it is the "government's priority" to bring more multi-storey buildings to smaller cities.

"It helps accommodate more people in smaller spaces," Mr Sahu said.