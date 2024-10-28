At NDTV Real Estate Conclave, Hero Group Executive Shares Values Important To Company

There are four pillars for us in real estate, Jogender Singh said.

At the NDTV Real Estate Conclave, Jogendra Singh, President (Finance) for Hero Corporate Service, talked about the values important for the Hero group and how they translate into the real estate sector.

Sharing an anecdote, Mr Singh said, "Mr Brijmohan Lall Munjal insisted that we talk about bikes giving mileage of 70-80 km/hr and not 90-10. Back in those days, motorcycles were giving an average of 40-50 km/hr. Even in the ad, we said, "Fill it. Shut It. Forget It." When you give somebody more than what you promise, trust comes in, and customer delight comes in."

Mr Singh shared that certain values are important to the group and he observed these while being part of the company for over 35 years, "I joined Hero in 1987 after I completed my CA. I joined as an external consultant for five years and then joined Hero Cycles. I had set up Bharat Benz as the first employee of the company and I could relate and see the values that come into place one is excellence which translates into real estate business and the knack of giving more than what you promise."

Mr Singh said the second value is relationships, " It is truly the cornerstone of Hero group. Sometimes we say that the Emotional Quotient (EQ) is more important than the Intelligence Quotient (IQ)... anything new brings certain problems and people ask me what should I do and I say you take care of people and they'll take care of all the problems that come in the way. This translates into all our projects."

There are four pillars for us in real estate, "Community: Building homes for people to live in. Creativity is the second cornerstone of our value. Third is fitness - We want to give spaces where physical and mental fitness is given priority and these things are the most ignored in society and we must prioritize it. Sustainability is very important and part of Indian ethos. We are talking about people, profit and the planet in the same spirit. and this has to be part of our DNA and real estate especially we must embrace it to create a liveable space for future generations," he said.

