Ministers Decided. Who Will Be The Big 4? Suspense Builds

The names will be from the pool of top BJP leaders who are have already handled critical ministries.

As call-ups confirmed who will be minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government, speculation focused on the Big Four in the new cabinet - the Home Minister, Finance Minister, Defence Minister and External Affairs.

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to join PM Modi's government this time, say sources. Amit Shah is credited with managing the BJP's staggeringly successful campaign, which resulted in a rich 303-seat haul for the party. He will handle one of the big ministries, sources say.

Rajnath Singh, who was Home Minister and number two in the previous government, is also expected to be given a mega ministry.

The others likely to handle the big ministries are Nirmala Sitharaman, the defence minister, and Piyush Goyal, who was stand-in Finance Minister when Arun Jaitley was away for treatment.

Nitin Gadkari, who held six portfolios in the previous government, is also likely to be given a key ministry.

Arun Jaitley's exclusion will be a huge change this time round.

Mr Jaitley, who was finance minister in the previous government, wrote to PM Modi yesterday saying he was opting out over his health problems. "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Mr Jaitley wrote. The 66-year-old lawyer-politician is a diabetic. His health worsened after he had a kidney transplant in May last year.

PM Modi visited Mr Jaitley last evening amid reports that he wanted the veteran to reconsider his decision not to join the government.