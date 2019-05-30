Nitish Kumar Turns Down BJP Offer For One Spot In Cabinet

Nitish Kumar's party won 16 of Bihar's 40 seats while the BJP won all 17 seats it contested.

Nitish Kumar has turned down an offer for his party to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, he confirmed just ahead of the oath-taking ceremony today.

Mr Kumar told reporters that nobody from his party will feature in the council of ministers as he was leaving his residence in Delhi to head to Rashtrapati Bhavan where the PM will be sworn in along with a council of ministers whose strength is expected to cross 50. However, he said his party, the Janata Dal United, remains a committed constituent of the NDA.

Sources close to the Bihar Chief Minister said that his party had been offered one cabinet spot but felt this was inadequate.

Mr Kumar and the BJP contested 17 seats each in Bihar in the general election that saw the PM being re-elected with a spectacular majority. The BJP-led alliance won 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar.

The BJP on its own won 303 seats in the election, zipping easily past the half-way mark of 272.

Mr Kumar was the only BJP ally who Amit Shah, the BJP president, visited in person on Wednesday, ahead of the formation of the government today. The conferral was meant as a show of respect for the Bihar Chief Minister.

Mr Shah will join the cabinet today, tweeted a top BJP leader from Gujarat.

