Amit Shah, BJP Chief, Joins PM Modi's New Government

Amit Shah, 54, took oath today after days of speculation whether he would become part of the government.

BJP chief Amit Shah -- the architect of the party's stupendous victory that enabled it to come to power at the Centre for a second term -- became the most prominent newcomer in the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second stint. PM Modi and his council of ministers took oath today at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan that was attended by world leaders, celebrities and political leaders.

A section in the BJP wanted him to stay on as the party chief ahead of crucial assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana. With assembly polls in a string of states later this year, and elections in Delhi and Bihar the next, the leaders were of the opinion that the party needs his full attention.

Over the last two days, Mr Shah had two marathon meetings with PM Modi - once for five hours and once for three - to deliberate on the contours of the council of ministers, balancing out the demand of allies, reward to colleagues successful at governance and at the hustings, and gratitude to new states that overwhelmingly voted for the party.

This was not the first time there was speculation whether Mr Shah would take on the responsibilities of governance.

The question came up after the ace-politician catapulted the BJP to power nationally in the 2014 general elections, but Mr Shah had made it clear that he was not ready to take a hand in statecraft yet. Asked the same question when he entered the Rajya Sabha, he had laughed it off, saying, "Don't push me".