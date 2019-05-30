Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut: Celebs Attending PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: Many celebrities from the Indian film industry will attend the event.

Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today will not just see political leaders from the country and the world, but also celebrities from the Indian film industry. Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Boney Kapoor, Jeetendra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among some of the celebs who will attend the event. Karan Johar, Rajinikanth, Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Shahid Kapoor are also expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

What celebs said about PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony:

Kangana Ranaut



"My warm wishes are with Prime Minister Modi so that he can accomplish his dream of making our country a five trillion economy," Kangana Ranaut said, extending greetings to Narendra Modi.

"We stand nowhere in front of him, all we can do is support him for achieving his goals. Besides that, he is one of the most loved and appreciated prime ministers of our country and that is just because of the hard work that he has put in," she told news agency ANI.

Anupam Kher



"The country has chosen this government with a mandate. Kirron Kher is a Member of Parliament of this government and Modi is taking the country forward. I am lucky that I am getting to witness and be a part of this historical moment," Anupam Kher was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Boney Kapoor



"The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen," Boney Kapoor told news agency PTI.

Jeetendra

Jeetendra arrived in Delhi to attend the ceremony and called it a "historic moment."

"I am a big follower of Modi and an ardent fan. I think the country is in beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," the veteran actor said.

Last year, the prime minister met a Bollywood delegation to discuss ways the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building.

Producer Mahavir Jain, one of the organisers behind the two meetings, told news agency PTI that Rajkumar Hirani, Rajinikanth, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mangesh Hadawale and Abhishek Kapoor will attending the PM Modi oath ceremony.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police for the oath ceremony. Around 10,000 police personnel along with traffic personnel have been deployed in the capital. Besides, Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory, saying several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for the movement of traffic between 4 pm and 9 pm on Thursday and urged commuters to avoid them.

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his ministers is scheduled to be held at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive haul of 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 303 seats on its own.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 7 pm in the presence of nearly 8,000 guests including leaders of BIMSTEC countries, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will also be present at the oath ceremony, apart from several chief ministers.