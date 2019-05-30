New Ministers Including First-Timers: See List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet will have several first-time ministers. The names emerged hours before PM Modi and his team of ministers take oath after the BJP's resounding victory in the national election. BJP president Amit Shah has made calls to leaders who will be ministers in the new government. They have been invited to the PM's home at 5 pm, before the swearing-in.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Piyush Goyal

Smriti Irani

Nirmala Sitaraman

Kiren Rijiju

Sushma Swaraj

Rajnath SIngh

Nitin Gadkari

Rao Inderjit Singh

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Krishan Pal Gurjar

Harsimrat kaur

DV Sadananda Gowda

Babul Supriyo

Prakash Javadekar

Ramdas Athavale

Jitender Singh

Niranjan Jyoti

Parshottam Rupala

Thawar Chand Gehlot

Rattan Lal Kataria (first time)

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (first time)

RCP Singh (first time)

G Kishan Reddy (first time)

Suresh Angadi (first time)

A Ravindranath

Kailash Chowdhary (first time)

Pralhad Joshi (first time)

Som Parkash (first time)

Rameshwar Teli (first time)

Subrat Pathak (first time)

Deboshree Chaudhary (first time)