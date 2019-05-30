New Ministers Including First-Timers: See List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet will have several first-time ministers. The names emerged hours before PM Modi and his team of ministers take oath after the BJP's resounding victory in the national election. BJP president Amit Shah has made calls to leaders who will be ministers in the new government. They have been invited to the PM's home at 5 pm, before the swearing-in.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Piyush Goyal
- Smriti Irani
- Nirmala Sitaraman
- Kiren Rijiju
- Sushma Swaraj
- Rajnath SIngh
- Nitin Gadkari
- Rao Inderjit Singh
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Krishan Pal Gurjar
- Harsimrat kaur
- DV Sadananda Gowda
- Babul Supriyo
- Prakash Javadekar
- Ramdas Athavale
- Jitender Singh
- Niranjan Jyoti
- Parshottam Rupala
- Thawar Chand Gehlot
- Rattan Lal Kataria (first time)
- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (first time)
- RCP Singh (first time)
- G Kishan Reddy (first time)
- Suresh Angadi (first time)
- A Ravindranath
- Kailash Chowdhary (first time)
- Pralhad Joshi (first time)
- Som Parkash (first time)
- Rameshwar Teli (first time)
- Subrat Pathak (first time)
- Deboshree Chaudhary (first time)