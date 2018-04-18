Swati Maliwal Says Will Continue Fast Till PM Modi Returns To India Swati Maliwal has also written to all MPs urging them to support and raise the issue before the Prime Minister and parliament.

Amid an outcry over the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents , DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is on hunger strike for six days, said on Wednesday that she will continue her fast till Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India and holds a discussion with her on her demands, including death penalty for rapists of minor girls.Swati Maliwal has also written to all MPs urging them to support and raise the issue before the Prime Minister and parliament.She is also demanding setting up of fast-track courts to complete the trial in such cases in six months and recruitment of 66,000 police personnel in Delhi police and better forensic labs."In this time of crisis, the Prime Minister has gone out of the country. But this daughter will wait to have discussion with the Prime Minister until he returns to country," Ms Maliwal said.According to a Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) official, Ms Maliwal, who is only taking water during her fast, has lost four kilograms since Friday.AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav also visited Samta Sthal (Rajghat), where Ms Maliwal is observing her fast, and extended support to her.Youths from Asmita theatre group and from other organisations observed a day's fast to express solidarity with Swati Maliwal, while singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram of Roadies fame and Bollywood actors Ayub Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Javed Jafri supported her through video messages on social media.Sanjay Singh referred to Swati Maliwal as a "ray of hope" for the daughters of the country, which has been witnessing rising incidents of rape. Mr Singh said if the central government does not pay attention to her demands, people should take to streets in the country.Sharad Yadav also favoured that in child rape cases, trial should be completed within six months and death penalty should be given to the guilty.