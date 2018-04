Countrywide Protests, Anger On Twitter Over Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases

Thank you, Mumbai, for demanding justice for the victims of #Unnao#Kathua#Surat & so many more.



India spoke up in one voice against the horrific gang-rape and killing of 8-year-old girl in Kathua, and the rape of a teenager in Unnao, where a BJP lawmaker is the key accused. People from all walks of life were out on the streets, on Sunday afternoon, with a message that was loud and clear; no more suffering in silence. Singer, lyricist and music producer Vishal Dadlani joined the protests in Mumbai. He tweeted, "Stop being apolitical. Become political! We are citizens with the power of the vote & we're responsible for every Indian child. Don't forget who tried to shield rapists/murderers!"Sudheendra Kulkarni, who was once a close of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee lashed out at the ruling party. Mr Kulkarni tweeted, "So long as there is the poison of communalism (anti-Muslim bias) in the minds of BJP leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and supporters, they will never be able to condemn, with any sincerity or credibility, the barbaric crime on Asifa"Actor Juhi Chawla tweeted, "I can't explain the storm inside.""Apart from better policing and justice, fight against rape starts at home on how boys are taught to see girls as equals," tweeted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.