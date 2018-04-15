Countrywide Protests, Anger On Twitter Over Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases

Thank you, Mumbai, for demanding justice for the victims of #Unnao#Kathua#Surat & so many more.



Stop being apolitical. BECOME political! We are citizens with the power of the vote & we're responsible for every Indian child. Don't forget who tried to shield rapists/murderers! pic.twitter.com/eIEBoQwatf— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 15, 2018

So long as there is the poison of communalism (anti-Muslim bias) in the minds of BJP leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and supporters, they will never be able to condemn, with any sincerity or credibility, the barbaric crime on #Asifa.#SpeakUpIndia#Kathua — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) April 15, 2018

Apart from better policing and justice, fight against #rape starts at home on how boys are taught to see girls as equals. At schools which carry responsibility for education on equality. And against objectification of women by Media for commercial gain. All of us are responsible — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 15, 2018

