Sushma Swaraj Was Diligent Public Servant: Yogi Adityanath's Tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Sushma Swaraj ji will always be remembered. She had set unforgettable and exemplary standards by working as a politician for over four decades. She was a diligent public servant. I got an opportunity to learn many things from her while she was working as the External Affairs Minister from 2014 to 2019," Yogi Adityanath said.

"She had set great examples in her political profession. She used to do all her work with great allegiance and honesty. She was known for tackling her entire team and work with them," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that Sushma Swaraj was a true inspiration for her family and all her party members.

"I extend sympathy to the bereaved family members and party members," said Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath condoled Sushma Swaraj's death on twitter.

"Such pious inclusion of humanism in politics is extremely rare, her untimely departure has left a vacancy in society and country, which is not possible to fulfill. As an activist, sharp orator, skilled administrator, and diligent public servant, she has set many ideals by living an exemplary life," Yogi Adityanath tweeted on Wednesday.

Amid chants of "Sushma ji amar rahe", body of Sushma Swaraj was brought to BJP headquarters from her home on Wednesday afternoon for people to pay homage.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda among others paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her home.

Prime Minister Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani had turned emotional as they visited Sushma Swaraj's home to pay their respects.

Sushma Swaraj, who died at AIIMS, was BJP's most prominent woman leader.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 p.m. and she was brought to the hospital at around 9:30 p.m. in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 p.m.

Susham Swaraj was foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

