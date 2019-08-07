Sushma Swaraj To Be Cremated With State Honours Today, Hundreds Pay Tributes

Sushma Swaraj death: The former foreign minister's body was taken to her home in Delhi.

Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister who died last night, will be cremated with state honours today. Her body will be kept at the BJP headquarters for three hours this afternoon for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, BJP working president JP Nadda said. Ms Swaraj died at Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences hospital after a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Political leaders across party lines as well as people on social media expressed shock and grief at her sudden death.

Ms Swaraj's body will be kept at the BJP office from noon to 3 pm. After this, the body will be taken to the Lodhi Road crematorium for the last rites.

Sushma Swaraj, 67, had not been keeping well lately and did not contest the Lok Sabha election.

Remembering the veteran politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a "glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end".

Top ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal were among those who visited the hospital last night.

"India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," the PM tweeted.

Her body was taken to her home where former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati paid her last respects early this morning. A number of VIPs are expected visit her home to pay their tributes.

In 1977, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest minister of a state, Haryana, back in 1977.

"Sushma Swaraj ji's demise personally saddens me. She was an able politician, administrator and a good orator. Her personality was very friendly, even with members of the opposition. I pray to nature to give her family the strength to cope with this loss," Ms Mayawati told reporters.

Ms Swaraj was one of the most senior woman leader of the BJP. Ms Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily-accessible politician who helped the Indians abroad in distress with her quick response on Twitter to requests for help when she was the foreign minister. Even banal or joking requests drew a response from Sushma Swaraj.

The 67-year-old had not been keeping well lately, which is why she had not contested the Lok Sabha election earlier this year and opted out of PM Modi's new government. She had a kidney transplant in 2016.

Hours before her death, Ms Swaraj had tweeted congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in parliament. "She was happy about Article 370's abrogation, I read her tweet when I got back home," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

