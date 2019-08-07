Not A Year She Didn't Bring Me Chocolate Cake: LK Advani On Sushma Swaraj

LK Advani described Sushma Swaraj as an orator who often surprised him

Former union minister Sushma Swaraj's death was "deeply distressing", BJP patriarch LK Advani said this morning, sharing fond memories of the politician he had mentored. LK Advani was seen in tears as he visited Sushma Swaraj's home to condole her death.

Mr Advani's daughter Pratibha was also seen breaking down as she hugged Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri.

Mr Advani, 91, said in his tribute he could not recall a single year when she missed bringing his favourite chocolate cake on his birthday.

Ms Swaraj was someone whom he had known and worked with since "the beginning of her illustrious innings" in the BJP, said the veteran, who had spotted her as a promising young activist to include in his team.

An emotional LK Advani pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj.

"And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party- in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence," said the former deputy Prime Minister.

''Sushma ji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday," he wrote.

He described her as an orator who often surprised him. "I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence," Mr Advani shared.

" To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushma ji's presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Ms Swaraj, who had been unwell for some time, died last night at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Over the past year, she had vastly reduced her public engagements and she had also opted out of contesting the election.





