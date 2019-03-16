Sushma Swaraj Speaks To French Counterpart After Masood Azar's Asset Freeze

Sushma Swaraj told Le Drain India looked forward to continuing cooperation on anti-terror. (File)

French Foreign Minister Le Drian Friday held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and informed her about France imposing sanctions on JeM chief Masood Azhar by freezing his assets.

The External Affairs Ministry said that Mr Drian informed Ms Swaraj about the action taken by Paris against the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

France sanctioned Masood Azhar at the national level by freezing his assets, the MEA said, days after China blocked a move to designate him as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

The MEA said the French foreign minister also informed Ms Swaraj that France has raised the issue with the European Union.

"He reiterated that France has always been and will always be on India side in the fight against terrorism," the MEA said.

On her part, Ms Swaraj thanked Mr Drian for France's "steadfast support" and said that India looked forward to continuing this cooperation on the anti-terrorism front.

The action on the part of France was an expression of partnership with India and was in consonance with the global intent by responsible nations committed to fight against terror, including cross-border terrorism anywhere in the world, the MEA said.

France, the US and the UK had moved a proposal at the UN to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after the February 14 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.