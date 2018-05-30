Sushma Swaraj Meets Queen Maxima Of Netherlands, Discuss Financial Inclusion On Monday, Queen Maxima met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed financial inclusion and global development finance.

Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, is visiting India in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development.



