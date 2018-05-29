PM Modi Meets Queen Maxima Of Netherlands, Discuss Financial Inclusion

"Prime Minister Modi and Queen Maxima discussed the various initiatives taken in the last few years by the government of India for enhancing financial inclusion in India, such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Comments"Queen Maxima appreciated the progress achieved by these initiatives," it said, adding that the two leaders discussed global development finance.
"Queen Maxima appreciated India's efforts in this direction, through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme and provision of concessional Lines of Credit for development projects abroad, based on the host government's requirements and priorities," it said.