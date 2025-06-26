Did Dutch Queen Maxima Mock Trump? Viral Video Sparks Debate

Did Queen Maxima of the Netherlands mock US President Donald Trump while posing for a candid photograph? A video that suggests so has gone viral on social media.

Mr Trump had been to the Netherlands in the last few days to attend the annual summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

After his formal engagements at The Hague in the NATO summit, Mr Trump went to meet Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch Palace.

There, the three posed for a photograph for the press. Mr Trump stood in the middle, flanked by King Willem and Queen Maxima.

"This is a picture we want," the US president said, and gave a thumbs-up.

"I hope you slept well," King Willem said, looking at Mr Trump.

"It was great," Mr Trump replied.

"Thank you very much," Queen Maxima said, looking at Mr Trump. Then she turned towards the camera, with a look that people on social media claimed mocked at how the US president usually spoke.

Trump mocked by the Dutch Queen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LyTKIxwXbF — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 25, 2025

While some people did not approve of Queen Maxima's perceived act of mocking Mr Trump, others supported her.

"Good news, MAGA will not go to the Netherlands for any vacations this year," a X user posted.

Another X user posted, "Except that she is not mocking him. She always makes funny faces, check her in other videos. It's not deliberate, merely coincidence."

Queen Maxima had captivated world leaders with her striking lime-green ensemble at the recent NATO summit. The queen and her husband welcomed world leaders from 32 countries at The Hague. This was the first time the Netherlands played host to a NATO summit.

Born on May 17, 1971 as Maxima Zorreguieta to Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta and Maria del Carmen Cerruti de Zorreguieta, she grew up in Buenos Aires. She graduated in economics from the Universidad Catolica Argentina in 1995.

During her university days, she worked in the Sales Department of Boston Securities SA in Buenos Aires, according to the official website of the Royal House of Netherlands. At the time, she also taught English and Mathematics to secondary school and first-year students.

Queen Maxima is well recognised for taking a stand on tough political issues such as immigration and women's economic empowerment.