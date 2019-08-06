Senior BJP Leader, Ex-Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, 67, Dies: Updates

New Delhi:
Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after she became critically ill. Sources say Ms Swaraj was rushed to hospital by her family after she was taken ill.
Sushma Swaraj, 67, who is one of BJP's most senior leaders, had not been keeping well lately, which is why she did not contest the Lok Sabha polls months earlier.
"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines," tweeted PM Modi. "She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he added.
"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," tweeted PM Modi.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night, AIIMS sources said, reported news agency PTI. She was 67.
The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.
She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.
Smriti Irani, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Rajnath Singh are all at AIIMS.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh has reached AIIMS
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS is about to release a statement on Sushma Swaraj's condition
67-year-old Sushma Swaraj had not been keeping well lately, which is why she had not contested the recently held Lok Sabha election.
