Senior BJP Leader, Ex-Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, 67, Dies: Updates

Sushma Swaraj Dies: Sushma Swaraj, 67, who is one of BJP's most senior leaders, had not been keeping well lately, which is why she did not contest the Lok Sabha polls months earlier.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 06, 2019 23:42 IST
Ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has died (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after she became critically ill. Sources say Ms Swaraj was rushed to hospital by her family after she was taken ill.

Sushma Swaraj, 67, who is one of BJP's most senior leaders, had not been keeping well lately, which is why she did not contest the Lok Sabha polls months earlier.

Here are the Updates over Sushma Swaraj's health:


Aug 06, 2019
23:41 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Death: "Sushma ji was a prolific orator," tweets PM Modi

"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines," tweeted PM Modi. "She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he added.
Aug 06, 2019
23:39 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Dies: BREAKING: "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end": PM Modi tweets

PM Modi has tweeted on former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj's death.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," tweeted PM Modi.
Aug 06, 2019
23:36 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Dies: Ex-foreign minister and one of BJP's tallest leaders, Sushma Swaraj, dies

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night, AIIMS sources said, reported news agency PTI. She was 67.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.
Aug 06, 2019
23:33 (IST)
BREAKING: Sushma Swaraj, BJP Veteran And Former Foreign Minister, Dies At 67
Sushma Swaraj, former union minister and one of the BJP's tallest leaders, was admitted in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences late this evening. Reports say her condition is critical.
Aug 06, 2019
23:32 (IST)
BREAKING: Sushma Swaraj dies

Sushma Swaraj dies, confirms AIIMS director
Aug 06, 2019
23:30 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Health: Ministers reach AIIMS after Sushma Swaraj falls ill

Smriti Irani, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Rajnath Singh are all at AIIMS.
Aug 06, 2019
23:28 (IST)
BREAKING: Rajnath Singh reaches AIIMS

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has reached AIIMS
Aug 06, 2019
23:27 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Health: AIIMS to release statement on Sushma Swaraj soon

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS is about to release a statement on Sushma Swaraj's condition
Aug 06, 2019
23:26 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj had not been keeping well lately, which is why she didn't contest the Lok Sabha polls

67-year-old Sushma Swaraj had not been keeping well lately, which is why she had not contested the recently held Lok Sabha election.
Aug 06, 2019
23:25 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj, former union minister and one of the BJP's tallest leaders, was admitted in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences late this evening. Reports say her condition is critical.
Aug 06, 2019
23:21 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Health: Visuals outside AIIMS, where Sushma Swaraj has been admitted

