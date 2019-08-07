'You Stood Tall Amongst Giants': Celebs Mourn Sushma Swaraj On Twitter

Celebs mourned Sushma Swaraj on Twitter

Highlights "Saddened to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj ji," tweeted Anushka "Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away," wrote Shabana Azmi "The music fraternity will be indebted to her," tweeted Javed Akhtar

Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and one of the BJP's tallest leaders, was fondly remembered by celebrities across India after she died on Tuesday. Sushma Swaraj was 67. Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana were some of the first ones to mourn the BJP veteran's death on Twitter. Shabana Azmi's emotional note for Sushma Swaraj said: "Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away. Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was one of her 'navratans' as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP" while Javed Akhtar remembered her in these words: "Deeply saddened by Sushma ji's demise. The music fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha. You were an exceptional person Sushma ji. We will always remain thankful to you."

Anushka Sharma posted a tweet of condolence, writing: "Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace." In his tweet, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "India has lost its extraordinary leader, minister and personality.. May God bless her soul."

In her tweet, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji, rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level," while Riteish Deshmukh added: "You stood tall amongst giants... we will miss you." South star Dhanush mourned Sushma Swaraj with this tweet: "Rest in peace my beloved dearest Amma."

Celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Huma Qureshi also mourned her death on Twitter: "Rest in peace," they tweeted. "This was so sudden, shocking," wrote Richa Chadha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences in a series of tweets, writing about the "prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian."

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was rushed to Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday evening by her family.

The 67-year-old had not been keeping well, which is why she had not contested the recently held Lok Sabha election.

