Sushma Swaraj, BJP Veteran And Former Foreign Minister, Dies At 67

Sushma Swaraj had not been keeping well lately, her condition is said to be critical

Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and one of the BJP's tallest leaders, is dead, Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences said late this evening. Ms Swaraj was rushed to the hospital by her family sometime after 9 pm today when she was taken ill.

A number of her party colleagues and ministers have already reached AIIMS. Among the first to arrive were Nitin Gadkari, Dr Harshvardhan, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani.

The 67-year-old had not been keeping well lately, which is why she had not contested the recently held Lok Sabha election and opted out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government.

Earlier this evening, Ms Swaraj had tweeted congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in parliament.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

PM Modi sent his condolences in a series of tweets.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," one of his tweets read.

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The foreign minister -- loved as much for her quick response to distress messages on Twitter as for her mellow sense of humour- had moved out of her official residence in June.

The same month, she had tweeted to dispel rumours that she had been appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Her clarification came after Union Minister Harsh Vardhan triggered speculation when he congratulated her in a tweet.

A nine-time parliamentarian followed by nearly 12.8 million people on Twitter, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest minister of a state back in 1977.

She has been the chief minister of Delhi, and held the portfolios of information and broadcasting, and health in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

